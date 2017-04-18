Camry Sade Celestine, age 25, of Cottonport

Camry Sade Celestine

COTTONPORT - Funeral arrangements under the direction of Escude Funeral Home are currently pending for Camry Sade' Celestine of Cottonport.

Camry S. Celestine, age 25, was born on December 17, 1991 and passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Cottonport.

She was preceded in death by her son, Trey Rachal, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Peter Sampson; and paternal grandparents, Percy and Lenora Johnson Celestine, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Trelyn Amir Rachal of Cottonport; parents, Curtis and Carolyn Sampson Celestine of Cottonport; brother, Marcus Donielle Sampson of Lake Charles; sisters, Crystal Lenora Celestine of Mansura and Calisha Ranee' Celestine of Marksville; maternal grandmother, Genevieve Sampson of Mansura; and special friend, Trey Rachal, Sr. of Marksville.