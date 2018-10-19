Candy Wells, 41, Cottonport

Funeral services for Candy Wells also known as Candy Cane or Ms. Peaches by those close to her are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Candy Wells, age 41 of Cottonport, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Hessmer Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Marie Wells; grandparents, Hansel Wells, Jr. & Velma L. Wells.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, George Washington of Texas; aunt, Pauline Wells of Cottonport; and cousins, Crystal Wells, Tina Wells, Joseph Wells, & Kevin Wells all of Cottonport. She is also survived by a host of cousins, extended family, & friends.