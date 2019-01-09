Cara Elizabeth Descant, age 13, of Marksville

Funeral services for Miss Cara Elizabeth Descant will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Descant and Pastor Richard Newman officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Miss Descant, age 13, of Marksville, passed away on January 3, 2019.

Cara was an eighth grader at Avoyelles Public Charter School and will always be remembered for the impact she made. She loved her teachers and her classmates and tried to help them in any way she could. A member of the Fierce Team and Honor Choir, Cara thrived on taking leadership roles and working with others. Many students turned to her for extra tutoring, which she was always happy to provide. Whether she was making stockings for the nursing home residents, sewing dresses for the Haiti girls, or raising money for school outings, Cara was a worker. She had already decided her goal was to become a math teacher to return to teach at her Alma mater.

Cara's whole life was based on living God's word. She loved her family, teachers, and classmates and wasn't afraid to share her convictions with them. She walked in the light of God and truly lived His word every day. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Joshua Paul Descant of Evergreen and Ali Sprinkle Laborde (Layne) of Marksville; one brother, Samuel Sprinkle of Foley, AL; one sister, Erica Strohman of Katy, TX; one step-sister, Cassie Bordelon of San Antonio, TX; paternal grandparents, Lyn and Christine Bordelon of Hessmer, Kerry Descant of Evergreen; Fred and Donna Gullet of Cottonport; paternal step-grandparents, Charles and Vickie Laborde of Hessmer; maternal grandparents, Stanley Sprinkle and Monique of Marksville; maternal grandmother, Monica Sprinkle of Cottonport; aunt, Rebecca Mullins (Scott) of Durham, N.C.; uncle, Scott Descant (Cherie) of Lone Pine.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kane Strohman, Samuel Sprinkle, Scott Descant, Joseph Barr, Sr., Charles Laborde, Kyle Couvillion, and Stanley Sprinkle.