Carl Bruce Franks, Sr., age 69, of Hessmer

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl Bruce Franks, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Bruce, age 69 of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his son, Lil Bruce Franks, Jr.; two infant daughters, Carla and Casey Franks; his parents, Druitte and Carrie Bardwell Franks; and a sister, Joann Gaspard.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gwen Langston Franks of Hessmer; his daughter, Tracy Franks of Hessmer; his 2 brothers, Druitt Franks, Jr. and wife Jerri of Hessmer and Kenneth “Peanut” Franks and wife Veronica of Echo; three sisters, Pasty Graves and husband Tommy of Boyce, Shirley Archer of Belledeau and Rowena Crumpler and husband Lester of Prairieville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will include: Marvin Franks, Jr., Darrell Franks, Jory Franks, Joshua Franks, Jarred Franks and Johnny Langston.

Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. on Sunday till 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited on Sunday evening.