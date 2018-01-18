Carl Hunter McCoy, age 61, of Bunkie

Carl Hunter McCoy

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Carl Hunter McCoy will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Pastor Mark Crawford and Danny Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. McCoy, age 61 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at his residence. Born on October 3, 1956, Carl spent most of his life doing what he loved which was farming and for the past 14 years he has been employed by the Secretary of State as an Election Specialist.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Paige McCoy; and his parents, Roy, Sr. and Verlee Barron McCoy.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Paula Broussard McCoy of Bunkie; his daughters, Megan McCoy of Bunkie and Molly McCoy of Bunkie; his brothers, Roy (Emma) McCoy, Jr. of Bunkie and Greg McCoy of Lafayette; his sisters, Melissa (Jackie) Thomason of Bunkie and Monica (Dana) Grant of Alexandria; and his grandchildren, Harley Ducote, Jaylee Jacobs, Presley McCoy and Jase Scallan.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com