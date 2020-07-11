Carl Jennings Bush

Ridgeland, MS - Carl Jennings Bush passed away at home on July 9, 2020.

Born in 1946, Carl was reared in Holly Springs and later moved to Tupelo, MS. He attended Tupelo High School in 1962 and graduated from Moses Brown School in Providence, Rhode Island in 1965. He entered Millsaps College in Jackson in 1965, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. While at Millsaps, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and served as President. He was a Dean's List Scholar, President of the Junior Class, Assistant Editor of the Purple and White student newspaper, and football cheerleader.

After Millsaps, Carl served Alpha Iota Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity as Alumni Advisor and Secretary of the House Corporation and was elected 1981 Most Outstanding Alumni. He served on the Board of Directors of Millsaps Alumni Association and Alumni Advisor to Omicron Delta Kappa honorary society.

Following graduation from Millsaps in 1969, Carl joined Fox-Everett Insurance Agency, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer when he retired in 1996. One of his business partners told new hires that his smartest professional decision was hiring Carl Bush.

Carl's favorite role of all was being "Pops" to his beloved grandchildren. He will be remembered for his giving spirit, caring heart, and love of details. Fly fishing, hunting, & coin collecting were some of his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed supervising vegetable gardening activities and sending reports on them to family and friends. When moving closer to his son in Ridgeland, he decided sharing a fence was being too close and settled on just sharing a common fence post. Having surprise visits from grandchildren was always a pleasant surprise.

Carl is survived by his son Andrew Jennings Bush and wife Jennifer, their children Audrey Elizabeth Bush and Owen Jennings Bush, of Ridgeland; longtime loving companion Pamela Feldman Smith of Ridgeland; brothers Frederick Marshall Bush III of Jackson and New York, and Richard Stewart Bush of Marksville, LA; nieces and nephews Jason Bush, Matthew Bush, Lisa Bush, Grant Bush, and Marshall Bush; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick Marshall Bush Jr and Katie Ruth Field Bush of Tupelo, MS.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2:30 P.M. at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS. The family requests that social distancing be observed and that masks are worn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Katie Ruth Field Bush Award at The University of Southern Mississippi (118 College Dr, #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39401) or your favorite charity, not to include the American Red Cross.

