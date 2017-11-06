Carl Merrick LaBorde

ECHO - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Carl Merrick LaBorde at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, with Rev. Chad Partain and Rev. Dwight DeJesus officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 6, 2017, from 4 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. in the chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Carl Merrick LaBorde, age 53 of Echo, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Shirley LaBorde.

Carl was born and raised in Echo. He was the owner and manager of CML Properties. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, golfing, loved music and karaoke. Carl had the biggest heart and passion for helping others, never expecting anything in return. His greatest love though was his family especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Ashley LeVasseur, Lauren LaBorde, and Hillary (Chad) Lemoine; his grandchildren, Taylor LeVasseur, Hannah Dubroc, Sadie Roberson, Bailey Lemoine-Bennett, and Ashton Hazelton; his sister, Sharon (Steve) Lambert; niece, Sheri (Jory) Franks; nephew, Skip (Amanda) Lambert; two great nieces and two great nephews; and Ashley and Lauren’s mother, his forever friend, Paula LaBorde.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jim Neal, Kevin Maddox, Eddie Bordelon, Stacy Bordelon, Aaron Luke, Lane Franks, and Ashton Hazelton.