Carl Pitre, 64, Hessmer

Funeral mass for Carl John Pitre of Hessmer will begin at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belldeau. Burial will follow at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Cemetery.

Carl Pitre, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Burleigh & Nora Pitre of Hessmer; and brother, Eddie (Deirdre) Pitre of Fifth Ward.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerard Pitre; and nephew, Grant Pitre.

A visitation will begin at 10:30 am until 1:30 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. A rosary prayer service will begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

