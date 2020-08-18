Carla Jo Cammack, 63, Effie

Funeral Services for Carla Jo Cammack will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with Pastor Robby Poole officiating. Interment will be in Hayes Cemetery in Effie.

Ms. Cammack, age 63, of Effie, departed this life on August 17, 2020 in Houma. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Cammack; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. M.I. Cammack; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Dunn.

Carla graduated with Honors from Louisiana College where she majored in Accounting and served her community as a Licensed CPA for 40 years. As a faithful follower of Christ, she taught Sunday School at her church for many years.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Una Lee Cammack; two beloved brothers, David Cammack (Ganell), Bradley Cammack (Elizabeth); four nieces, Kacie, Kerrie, Taylor, Tori; three nephews, Jarrid, Collin, Dylan; two great nieces, Oaklyn, Landrie; a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and her life-long best friend, Becky Belgard.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Robby Roszell, Zach Roszell, Byron Cammack, Terry Kelone, Dolan Pendarvis and Collin Cammack. Honorary pallbearers will be Mackey and Scottie Belgard.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Brandy, Candy and Lorraine for the care and compassion they showed to Carla throughout the years.