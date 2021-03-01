obits_marquee
Carol Aymond, Jr., former Cottonport judge dies

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 11:06am

Carol James "Pierre" Aymond, Jr., 74, retired attorney and Cottonport judge died Feb. 26 in Houston, Texas. He is a Vietnam War veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carol James Aymond, Sr. and Ordean Gaspard Aymond.
He is survived by his sisters, Crystal Hendrick (James), Darla "Jeanie" Aymond and Martha Bordelon (Chris) and his brother, A. David Aymond (Susan); children, Dalila Carol Aymond, Carol James "Jamie" Aymond, III and Changel G. Aymond; grandchildren, Weston Aymond and Julia Aymond of Texas; godchildren, Grace Bordelon and Bethany Scallan, daughters of his niece Kristin Bordelon Normand.
Funeral services are currently pending.

