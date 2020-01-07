Carol Collette Hotard, age 72, of Baton Rouge a native of Simmesport

Carol Collette Hotard, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was born October 1, 1947 in Simmesport, La. Carol is survived by her daughters Dana Hotard Quebedeaux and husband Allen, Toni Hotard Cockerham and husband Daron, brother Ronnie Collette and wife Brenda Collette, grandchildren Brett Quebedeaux and wife AnnaMari, Blake Cockerham and wife Ashton, Brandi Quebedeaux, and Jamie Cockerham, great grandchildren Caroline Quebedeaux, and Audrey Cockerham. Carol was preceded in death by her by her daughter Sharon Kay Hotard, parents Anthony and Rosie Collette, grandparents Sam and Rose Maddie, and Nick and Frances Collette. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday January 8th, 2020. Visitation will continue Thursday January 9th, 2020 at St. Alphosnus Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Allen Quebedeaux, Daron Cockerham, Brett Quebedeaux, Blake Cockerham, Dustin Collette, and Mitchell Collette.