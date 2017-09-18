Carol L. Hines Cofhlin, age 80, of Fifth Ward

Carol L. Hines Cofhlin

MARKSVILLE - Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date for Mrs. Carol L. Hines Cofhlin at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville with Bro. Joey Van Paul officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Cofhlin, age 80, of Fifth Ward, passed away at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Born on November 17, 1936, she was the owner/operator of Carol’s Beauty Shop and had worked for the Hollywood Casino’s as the buffet manager for many years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Guyton Hines and also her second husband, John Cofhlin; parents, Clemen Luneau and Narcille Chatelain Luneau; grandson, Korey Hines; and son-in-law, Ashley Nunez.

She is survived by her son, Reginal Hines of Vick,; daughter, Phyllis (Rayvelle Pennington) Nunez of Effie; step-son, Johnny Cofhlin; brother, Raymond (Emma) Luneau; nephews, Chad Luneau, Dusty Luneau, Lane Luneau; grandchildren, Damien Nunez, Jeremy (Shanna) Nunez, Tristan Hines; step-grandchildren, Jasmine Cofhlin, Lilly Cofhlin, Gabriel Cofhlin; and great grandchildren, Koi Nunez, Avarie Nunez, and Ashlyn Nunez.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the American Cancer Society

To extend online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com