Carol "Pierre" J. Aymond, Jr., 74, Cottonport

A mass of Christian burial for Carol J. Aymond, Jr. is scheduled for noon Friday, March 5 at St. Mary's Assumption Church in Cottonport with Father John officiating. Burial to follow with military honors in the Aymond Family Cemetery on Indian Bayou Road under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

Aymond, 74 of Cottonport, died Feb. 26, 2021. Carol was born October 23, 1946 in Cottonport. His beloved deceased parents are Carol J. Aymond, Sr. and Ordean Gaspard Aymond who resided in Dora Bend. He was one of five children, Crystal Hedrick of Sevierville, TN; Darla Aymond of Baton Rouge; Martha Bordelon of Cottonport and David Aymond of Madisonville.

Carol married his childhood sweetheart, Donnie Ducote Aymond on July 22, 1967 in Beaumont, TX. After marrying Carol and Donna moved to Baton Rouge where Carol completed his undergraduate degree in Agriculture from Louisiana State University. Thereafter, Carol was accepted into Loyola University School of Law to begin working on his law degree. After completing one year of law school, Carol was drafted by the US Army to serve in the Vietnam War. In 1969, Carol successfully completed the Infantry Noncommissioned Officer Candidate course in Fort Benning, GA where he earned his commendation medal as a Sergeant to serve in the United States Army of Vietnam.

In 1970, Carol reported to duty to faithfully service his country with honors in the 2nd of the 8th of the 1st Calvary Division (Airmobile) in the Republic of Vietnam from May 1970 to June 1971. After being discharged with honors, Carol was awarded the "Bronze Star" Medal from the United States Army.

Carol then returned to his wife and son in New Orleans to finish his law degree in 1973. Thereafter, Carol moved his family to Eola to pursue his law career and begin his farming industry while rearing their two children, Carol "Jamie" J. Aymond, III and Chantel Georgette Aymond.

After practicing law for 27 years, Carol retired from his private law practice in Bunkie at the age of 50.

During Carol's retirement, he enjoyed tending to his cattle and continued to actively manage his farming properties. Carol's greatest enjoyment in retirement was spending time with his loved ones, traveling and visiting with childhood friends.

Survivors of Carol include his three children and two grandchildren, Weston James Aymond, Julia Rose Aymond who reside in LaGrange, TX and his former wife, Donna D. Aymond of Youngsville.