Carolyn Dauzat, 83, Hickory Hill

A Private Mass of Christain Burial for Mrs. Carloyn Armand Dauzat will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla with Father Paul Kunnumpuran and Father Albi Mulloth officiating respectively.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 83, of Hickory Hill departed this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Oak Mont Estates in Cocoville. She was preceded in death by her parents, and Alice Mayeaux Armand; husband Lloyd Dauzat, and brother-in-law, Jude Rabalais.

Carolyn was a genuine and caring person who gave such selfless love to her family. She enjoyed nurturing her animals and gardening but most of all spending time with her family who can vouch that she was an awesome cook. She was such a caring mother and grandmother and will always be remembered for her giving nature.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons, Christopher “Chris” Dauzat, Randy Dauzat (Lisa), both of Marksville, Glenn J. Dauzat of Cottonport; three daughters, Sandra Brouillette (Chris) of Marksville, Sharon Guillot (Bruce) of Effie; Monica Ivey (Henry) of Marksville; one sister, Elsie Rabalais of Baton Rouge; twelve grandchildren, Sherie, Kristin, Tiffany, Tonya, Lindsey, Brooke, Bailey, Shelby, Channing, Morgan, Lauren, Cole and seventeen great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Channing Dauzat, Steve Rabalais, Chris Dauzat, Henry Ivey, Chris Brouillette, and Sandy Laborde. Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Laborde, Randy Dauzat, Glenn Dauzat, and Bruce Guillot.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to Melissa Loughman and staff at Oakmont Estates and All Saints Hospice, Dr. L. J. Mayeux and staff for the excellent care given to Mrs. Carolyn during her stay.