Carrie Lee Washington, age 75, of Cottonport

Carrie Lee Washington

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Carrie Lee Jenkins Washington of Cottonport will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 beginning at 11am at the Golden Chain Baptist Church in Cottonport. Visitation will be held at Golden Chain Baptist Church on Saturday, August 12, 2017 beginning at 9am until the time of service. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Carrie Washington, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born April 20, 1942 in Evergreen and was baptized at an early age and was a member of Golden Chain Baptist Church. She was also a faithful usher until her failing health. She was united in matrimony to William Smoot, Sr. and from this union, three children were born. Her husband passed away and as time went on, she remarried to Milbert ''Winky'' Washington on April 13, 1973. Carrie Lee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who loved to help. She was a devoted employee who retired from Bunkie General Hospital and Avoyelles Hospital after many dedicated years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elgie, Sr. and Carrie Clayton Jenkins; first husband, William Smoot, Sr.; brothers, Robert Jenkins, Herman Jenkins, Joe B. Jenkins, Richard Jenkins, and Elgie Jenkins, Jr.; sister, Mary Lee Jackson; and one great-grandchild.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Milbert “Winky” Washington of Cottonport; daughters, Dwen Smoot of Cottonport, and Tina Smoot of Hessmer; sons, Earnest Kent (Evelyn) Jenkins of Dallas, Texas and William “Tommy” Smoot of Georgia; step daughter, Ethel Mae James of Cottonport; sisters, Elizabeth “Liz” Miles of Alexandria and Queen Ester Jacobs of Port Arthur, Texas; brothers, William Jenkins of Port Arthur, Texas and Edward Jenkins of Port Arthur, Texas ; grandchildren: Juenita Paige Smoot, Coretta (Elton) Johnson, Malcolm Jamal Smoot, and Clyde Prater; her two step-grandchildren, Chris James and Donovan James; great-grandchildren, Arianna, Myla, Elton, and Isaiah; and special friends and neighbors, Leonard and Kathy Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.