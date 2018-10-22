A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Carrol Anthony Steno, Sr. on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont, LA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Steno, age 83, of Plaucheville, passed away on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at his residence. He was a US Army veteran and a retired anchor foreman with Global Pipeline.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ann Jones Steno; brother, Casimere Criss and a grandchild, Stacey Carpenter.

He is survived by his five children, Carrol Steno, Jr. of Dupont, Penny Jeansonne of Marksville, Catherine Clark of Dupont, Michael Steno and wife, Tammy, of Mississippi and Donnie Steno of Port Barre; his sister, Joycelyn Nunez of Violet; sixteen grandchildren, Terry Bonnette, Jr., Charles Gautro, Frankie Gautro, Crystal Infinger, Sherry Steno, Rebecca Steno, Michelle Steno, Gina Steno, Glen Steno, Carrol Anthony Steno, III, Ross Bennett, Christopher Bennett, Jody Bergeron, Travis Moore, Tashe Nelams and Cameron Steno; forty-three great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Terry Bonnette, Charles Gutro, Frankie Gautro, Christopher Bonnette, Glen Steno and Ethen Infinger. Crossbearer is Crystal Gautro.