Carroll Paul Chenevert, age 70, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Carroll Paul Chenevert will be held on Wednesdsay, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Pallakattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Chenevert, age 70, of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbet and Provella Marie Descant Chenevert; one sister, Leona Miller and one brother, James Chenevert.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Gail Laborde Chenevert of Marksville; one son, Keith Chenevert of Marksville; one daughter, Kathy Daigrepont (Bradley) of Marksville; one brother, Jimmy Martin of Many; two sisters, Patricia Moore (Clyde) of Cottonport, Evelyn Melder (Larry) of Cottonport; three grandchildren, Brooke, Peyton and Olivia.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Parlor A of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Brad Daigrepont, Peyton Daigrepont, Clyde Moore, Larry Melder, Dale Lambert and Jerry Rabalais.