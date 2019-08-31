Funeral services for Carrolon Marie Washington were on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christian Missionary Baptist Church in Bunkie with Rev. Earl J. Williams, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Christian Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Carrolon Marie Washington life journey began on July 20, 1950, Bunkie, Louisiana where she was born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Arthur & Ella Mae Washington. Affectionately known to many as 'Marie' or 'Ree' she was the 8th blessing to the Washington household. As a young child Marie gave her life to Christ and was baptized and joined the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church in Evergreen, Louisiana. When the Washington family moved to Bunkie, Marie joined Christian Missionary Baptist Church.

Marie received her early education at Carver High school graduating in 1968. Upon graduation Marie followed her sister Vera Washington to the Pacific Northwest, residing in the Seattle area for over 30 years where she lived a lively and adventurous life.

Marie had an outgoing personality; she was truly a people person who never met a stranger and found employment with a number of companies where she was well suited working in customer service. Later in life, Marie found love and married her wonderful husband, Mr. George Wilson, becoming the ultimate housewife. Mr. George was a man of high character who cherished his beloved “Ree” until he went to be with the Lord.

Wanting to be closer to her family after becoming a widow, Marie returned to the place of her birth, Bunkie, LA. Quickly “Ree” made herself well known in the community with a welcoming smile, warm spirit, quick wit and “proper speech”.

Upon her return, Marie renewed her fellowship with Christian Missionary Baptist Church serving in the capacity of Church Clerk and later Announcing Secretary while her health allowed.

God's masterplan was fulfilled in the life of Carrolon Marie Washington Wilson on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Bunkie General Hospital.

She transitioned home to be with the Lord. Carrolon was preceded in death by her wonderful parents, Mr. & Mrs. Arthur & Ella Mae Washington, siblings Martha Ann Washington, James Charles Washington, Rose Jackson, Gladys Thomas and Elnora Stevens.

Marie will be cherished by her lovely and supportive niece Ms. Bridgette Washington (Seattle WA), her special loving companion and caregiver of many years Mr. Abraham Anderson (Bunkie, LA). Siblings, Mrs. Carrie Bouie (Bunkie LA), Ms. Vera Lee Washington (Seattle WA), Mrs. Bobbie Jean (Larry) Edwards (Cincinnati OH), a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends from Bunkie, Louisiana to Seattle, Washington and all points in between, as “Ree” never met a stranger.