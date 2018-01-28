Carson Bordelon, age 45, of Denham Springs

Carson Bordelon

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Carson Bordelon of Denham Springs will take place at The Nazarene Church of Marksville on Monday, January 29, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. Burial services will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Mausoleum. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Carson Bordelon, age 45, passed away at The Crossing Hospice Care Center in Baton Rouge on Saturday, January 27, 2018. He was born on December 4, 1972.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Gayle and Bob Mathis of Winter Haven, Florida; father and step-mother, Stewart and Diane Bordelon of Grand Isle; his aunt, Barbara Broussard of Winter Haven, Florida; grandfather, Alton Bordelon of Mansura; his friend, Connie Michelli; brother, Clint Mathis of Florida; two sisters, Corissa Mathis of Florida and Stephanie Oakes (Fowler) of Florida; stepbrother, Brad McNeal; and Stepsister, Chantel Hayes.