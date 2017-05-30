Case Paul Dupuy, age 29, of Marksville

Case Paul Dupuy

Funeral services for Case Paul Dupuy will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 8 a.m. until funeral service time. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel on Wednesday.

Mr. Dupuy, age 29, of Marksville, passed away in Marksville on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Victor Armand; and maternal grandfather, Ray Bowerman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Troy (Charlotte) Dupuy of Cottonport; mother, Kim (Kreig) Lachney of Marksville; brothers, Ashton Ray (Kasi Lambert) Dupuy of Marksville, Blake Anthony Dupuy of Cottonport; paternal grandmother, Cherlyne Armand of Cottonport; maternal grandmother, Judy Bowerman of Marksville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers for the funeral service will be T J Ryan, Brandyn Lemoine, Justin Carmouche, Brandon Whiddon, Taylor Lamartiniere and Zechariah Laborde. Honorary pallbearers will be Samantha Bernard, Keith Blanchard, Trey Poret, and Rhett LaCour.