Castell Harrel, age 99 of Lafayette, formerly of St. Landry

Funeral services for Castell Harrel will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Chaplain Samuel Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Harrell, age 99 of Lafayette, formerly of St. Landry, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence.

She was a member of the St. Landry Baptist Church and retired post mistress.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Harrell; her parents, Jessie and Myrtie Whittington Kennedy; and her sister, Kathryn K. Baldridge.

Survivors include her son, Jerry J. Harrell of Lafayette.

Friends may visit on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.