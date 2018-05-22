Catherine Alice Oliver Demouy, age 87, of Mansura

Catherine Alice Oliver Demouy

MANSURA - Funeral services for Catherine Alice Oliver Demouy will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018 beginning at 11:00am in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will be held Friday beginning at 8:00am in Escude’ Funeral Home in Mansura until time of service. Burial will take place in St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in Mansura.

Ms. Demouy, age 87, a resident of Mansura, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Dubuis Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on December 14, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marshall Jerome Demouy; grandsons, Robert Demouy and Corey Demouy; father, Wilbert Oliver, Sr.; mother, Catherine Oliver; twin brothers, Peter Oliver and Paul Oliver; brothers Leon Oliver and Carroll Oliver; sisters, Elouise Lee and Geraldine Barbin; sister-in-law,Virginia Oliver; and brother-in-laws, Matthew Lee.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Monica Demouy (Arthur) Newton of Alexandria, Jessica Ravare of Marksville; sons, Bruce Demouy of Houston, Texas, Lamel (Cynthia) Demouy of Deville, Quinton Demouy of Hessmer, Dale (Christine) Demouy of Mansura, and Rickie Demouy of Marksville; sister-in-law, Jolene Oliver; brother-in-law, Furgus Barbin; 20 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.