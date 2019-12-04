Funeral services for Catherine Book will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Lone Pine with Bro. David Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Catherine Book, age 80 of Kirbyville, TX, formerly of Lone Pine, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Stanley Book; her step-daughters, Wanda Busceme and Shelia Brackman; her siblings, Samuel Blood, John Blood, Harry Blood, Willie Mae Book, Luerine Perry, Virgie Walker, and Geraldine Gray.

Survivors include her step-daughter, Rena Stark and husband Jimmy of Kirbyville, TX; two brothers, Gary Blood of Grand Prairie and Melvin Blood of Lone Pine; two sisters, Evelyn Hope Crawford of Pine Prairie and Wilma Lee Caswell of Lone Pine; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved unconditionally.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on the First Baptist Church of Lone Pine.

Pallbearers will include: Stanley David, Terry Don Fregia, Gary Blood, Jr., Danny Crawford, Kevin Crawford, Michael Blood, David Malone, Darren Walker and Josh Book.

Honorary pallbearers are; Jimmy Stark, Johnny Brackman, Greg Prohn, Keith Prohn, Jordan Walker and Clarence Book, Jr.