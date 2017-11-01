Catherine Gaspard Rills, age 56, of Vick

Catherine Gaspard Rills

VICK - Memorial services will be held for Catherine Gaspard Rills at Vick Baptist Church on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Vick with Rev. Dobey Perkins officiating. Entombment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Vick Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.

Miss. Rills, age 56, of Marksville, passed away at her residence in Marksville on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. She was born on January 4, 1961.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elric Gaspard.

She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Casey) Roy of Hickory Hill; daughter, Brooke Lachney of Plaquemine; mother, Ethel Bonnette Rabalais of Marksville; brother, Danny (Nora) Gaspard, Sr. of Marksville; sister, Christine (Michael) Roy of Mt. Herman; and four grandchildren, Kennelly Roy, Joshua Lachney, Natalie Gauthreaux and Bryce Gauthreaux.