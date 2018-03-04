Catherine Goss

PINEVILLE - Visitation for Catherine Goss will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ms. Catherine Goss, age 65, of Deville, entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Tioga Community Care Center.

Catherine was a loving mother and grandmother who spent most of her time loving on her grandbabies and spreading the Word of God. She was a wonderful chef at Mary Hill, St. Rita's, Cabrini and Prompt Succor Schools and she loved making cakes and breads. She was the best Sunday School teacher at Community Baptist Church of Tioga and she enjoyed handing out Bibles and singing gospel music at the local nursing homes. One of her favorite hobbies was to sit on a five gallon bucket and fish all day. Catherine loved her husband Ricky and her little dog Pickles that passed before her.

Ms. Goss is preceded in death by her parents, Ivy C. and Joyce Smith; her husband, Ricky Goss; her sister, Sandra A. Hawthorne; and her brothers, Ivy C. Smith, Jr. and Wayne A. Smith.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her daughters, Sherri (Jim) McClung of Deville, Dotti (fiance Logan) Goss of Alexandria; her sisters, Barbara Ann (Steve) Basco of Lecompte, Janice (Mark) Bordelon of Marksville, Shirley Dauzart of Deville and Mildred Maybou of Ohio; her brother, Jimmy L. (Belinda) Smith of Kolin; and her grandchildren, Amber Cook, Abbie Favinger, Adam Favinger, Zeppelin McCully, Madison McCully, Cheyenne Cook, Lanie Bonnette, Dakota Cook and Greyson Favinger.

