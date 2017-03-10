Cecelia Plauche Baudin, age 73, of Baton Rouge

Cecelia Plauche Baudin

MOREAUVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cecelia Plauche Baudin, age 73, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Interment will be held at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rabenhorst East Funeral Home in Baton Rouge and Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. on Sunday, March,12, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville, on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Cecelia Plauche Baudin was born on September 7, 1943, in Legonier. She passed away on March 7, 2017, at Ollie Steele Burden Manor in Baton Rouge after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her passing was peaceful and gentle with family at her side. Cecelia was raised in a Catholic family on a farm in Hamburg. That experience forged her life-long love for gardening, animals, camping, arts and crafts, and other outdoor and ''country'' things. She was a star basketball player at Moreauville High School and also developed a passion for cooking through spending time with her mother in their Cajun kitchen. Cooking was one of her favorite pastimes, and she gladly shared all of her recipes with everyone. After her marriage to Jerry Baudin in 1963, Cecelia eventually settled in Baton Rouge where they raised their two children. She was very family oriented and a devoted and nurturing mother. In her spare time, Cecelia enjoyed attending LSU sporting events, doing charity work and developing her arts and crafts skills. She also worked with animals at a veterinarian clinic, at LSU, and at the Catholic Life Center, and found those experiences to be very rewarding. Over the years, she made many close friends and traveled all over the United States, and to Mexico, and sailed on several fun cruises with friends and family. In more recent years, Cecelia loved spending time with her grandchildren; had fun with her Pokeno group; and learned how to make beautiful jewelry and was so proud to share her creations with others. What remained a constant for Cecelia throughout her life was her belief in God and she steadfastly practiced her Catholic faith, she was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents Neal John Plauche, Sr., and Pearl Bordelon Plauche, as well as her brothers Neal John Plauche, Jr., Steven Peter Plauche and Stanley Paul Plauche (infant), all of Hamburg.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Baudin Allen and Jeffrey Winston Allen of Baton Rouge; her son and daughter-in-law, Stanley Paul Baudin and Pamela Pendley Baudin of Port Allen; her former husband, Jerry Baudin of Baton Rouge; her sister and brother-in-law, Lula Catherine Plauche McDavid and Gail McDavid of Chataignier; her sister Eileen Sala of Sebring, Florida; and her sister Carol Plauche of Moreauville. She is also survived by her three loving grandchildren - Melissa Anne Allen of Baton Rouge, and Brad Joseph Baudin and Olivia Helen Baudin of Port Allen. She was so proud of each of them and spoke of them always, as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Neal John Plauche III, Gail McDavid, Jeffrey Allen, Troy Morain, Patrick Pendley and Michael Bordelon.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the team members of St. Clare Manor Nursing Facility and Ollie Steele Burden Manor for showing such care and compassion for Cecelia while a resident at these facilities, as well as Hospice of Baton Rouge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Senior Services of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.