Cecilia Bordelon Laborde, age 82, of Mansura

Cecilia Bordelon Laborde

MANSURA - A Funeral Mass for Cecilia Bordelon Laborde of Mansura will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with Rosary Prayer at 7 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Cecilia Bordelon Laborde, age 82, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017. Born on October 22, 1934, Cecilia was a member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church Ladies' Altar Society. She loved cooking, crocheting, and gardening. She took pride in seeing the children she taught all grown up.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Bert Bordelon and Lois Lemoine; and parents, Adoplh and Essie Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Malcolm Laborde of Mansura; children, Errol Laborde of Marksville, Glenn (Marie) Laborde of Baton Rouge, Cindy (Paul) Juneau of Mansura, and Kent (John Imahori) Laborde of Hyattsville, Maryland; sisters-in-law, Delores Gremillion of Hessmer and Geraldine Villemarette of Hessmer; 11 grandchildren: Ashley, Marlana, Michael, Brian, Matthew, Aimee, Joshua, Wesley, Alyssa, Benjamin, and Emile; eight great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.