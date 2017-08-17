Cecilia Bordelon Laborde age 82 of Mansura

Funeral Mass for Cecilia Bordelon Laborde of Mansura will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 beginning at 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 beginning at 5pm until 9pm with Rosary Prayer at 7pm at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at St. Paul Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Bert Bordelon & Lois Lemoine; and parents, Adolph & Essie Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Malcolm Laborde of Mansura; children, Errol Laborde of Marksville, Glenn (Marie) Laborde of Baton Rouge, Cindy (Paul) Juneau of Mansura, & Kent (John Imahori) Laborde of Hyattsville, Maryland; sister, Ellen Breaux of Harahan; sisters-in-law, Delores Gremillion & Geraldine Villemarette both of Hessmer. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Ashley, Marlana, Michael, Brian, Matthew, Aimee, Joshua, Wesley, Alyssa, Benjamin, & Emile; eight great-grandchildren, & one step-great-grandchild.

Cecilia was a member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church Ladies' Altar Society. She loved cooking, crocheting, and gardening. She took pride in seeing the children she taught all grown up.