Cecilia Lemoine March 18, 1932 - March 12, 2019

Funeral Mass for Cecelia “Ceil” Lemoine of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 beginning at 11:00am with Fr. José Robles-Sanchez officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum.

Cecelia Lemoine, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at her home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Ignatius “Buddy” Lemoine of Mansura; children, I.B. “Nate” Lemoine, III (Sandy), Jeanne Lemoine (Chris), Blaine Peter Lemoine (Mary), Mark Lemoine (Janet), Katrina Stone (Colin), Patricia Dauzat (David); sister, Gail Belby; brothers, James McLaughlin and Raymond McLaughlin, Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandon, Amy, Nikki, Garrot, Crystal, Chase, Jacob, Shawn, Drake, Luke, Jade, Mason, Tucker, Kennedy, Parker; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Elizabeth Jones McLaughlin; sisters, Kateri Quinn and Elizabeth McLaughlin; and grandson, William Lemoine.

Visitation will be held at 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 with a rosary at 6:30pm that evening. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at 7:00am until time of service.