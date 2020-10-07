Chadwick Pepiton, 52, Bordelonville

Funeral services for Chadwick David Pepiton, formerly of Bordelonville resident of Deridder, will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Mausoleum in Cottonport.

Chadwick Pepiton, age 52, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Chad was so loved by all who knew him. He loved life, family, and his beloved dog, Sophie. He had strong faith in God and believed in serving others. He always gave the very best advice about so many topics and family often depended on him for so much. He will be sadly missed by everyone.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lakken Williams (Timothy) of Deridder; son, Codey Pepiton of Deridder; sisters: Debbie Pepiton Gauthier (Lloyd) of Cottonport, Angela “Pat” Pepiton Mayeaux of Pineville, and Roxanne “Te” Pepiton Marchand (Tommy) of Pineville; grandchildren: Gauge Williams, Trenton Williams, Brylee Pepiton, and Allison Pepiton.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Thomas Hetherwick, Stephen Grant, James Stevenson, Blaine Dauzat, Keith Doyle, Sr., and Eric Woodard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Peter Pepiton & Pearl Mamie Gauthier Pepiton.

A visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.