Funeral services for Mrs. Chandell Faith “Aunt Chee” Fayard will be held at the Hessmer Baptist Church in Hessmer, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Norris Landry, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Chandell Faith “Aunt Chee” Fayard, age 50 of Hessmer, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her residence.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons; Charles G. Blanchard, Jr. of Hessmer, Vincent T. Blanchard of Hessmer, two daughters; Monique Gautro (Jacob) of Centerpoint, Miracle Arceneaux of Hessmer, father; Merlin J. Fayard of Hessmer one brother; Jerome J. Fayard of Hessmer, four sisters, Victoria Pierce of Mississippi, Nina Blanchard of Waggaman, Melinda Seeser (Jimmy) of Luling, Dehedra Ramagasse (Roy) of Hessmer; two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rena Gauthier Fayard and one sister, Rose Marie Fayard.

The Fayard Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.