Charlene Bordelon Kelone, age 64, of Marksville

Charlene Bordelon Kelone

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Charlene Bordelon Kelone will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9 a.m. until funeral service time.

Mrs. Kelone, age 64, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at her childhood home in Marksville surrounded by family and friends after a short but hard, fought battle with leukemia. Born on March 3, 1954, Charlene was a dedicated teacher and supporter of education. Over her 25 years of teaching, she touched many lives through her work with her students, leaving a legacy of strength and integrity. Her siblings saw her as a source of wisdom and support throughout their lives, her love of helping people having been fostered by a lifetime of caring for her family. She leaves behind three brilliant children whom she raised to be independent and ambitious, and lived to see them all become successful adults in their chosen fields, as well as, a grandson she was immensely proud of. In her downtime, she was an avid gardener, sharing the literal fruit of her labors with friends and family, enjoying nothing more than to see those around her put her efforts to use. She was a born nurturer, and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by both her brother and his wife, Dyron and Becky Bordelon. Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Ewell J. Bordelon Sr. and Delta Bernard Bordelon of Marksville; two daughters, Stacey Elmer of Alexandria, Jill Kelone (David) Hooper of Alexandria; one son, Derek Kelone of Austin, Texas; one grandson, Ethan Elmer of Alexandria; her significant other and bestfriend, Johnny Vead of Marksville; one brother, Ewell “Dogie” Bordelon Jr. of Marksville; three sisters, Cynthia (Mitch) Turner of Gonzales, Stephanie (Ed) Rowe of Prairieville, Lisa (Dale) Dauzat of Marksville; one nephew, Jacob Rowe of Lake Charles; and one niece, Emily Dauzat of Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Angel Medical Flight. To extend online condolences to the Kelone family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com