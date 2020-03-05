Funeral Service for Charles “Chuck” Billodeaux of Marksville will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

Charles “Chuck” Billodeaux, age 53, of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at his home in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother and sister, Robert Billodeaux (Roxanne Thibodeaux) of Van Buren, AR and Susan Tyler (Roy) of Plaucheville. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew, Brandi Mayeaux, Ashley Rachael, Nicole Mayeaux, Johnathan Tyler, Lindsey Tyler, and Hillary Slocum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold, Jr. and Linda Spinner Billodeaux.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

