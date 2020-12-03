Charles Belt, Jr., 46, Melville

Memorial services will be held at a later date for Mr. Charles Belt, Jr. 46, of Melville, LA. formally of Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Belt departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence in Melville, LA.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife; Virginia Belt of Lafayette, and two step daughters; Hanna Bedard of Canada and Adrienne Lee of Argentina; sisters; Antoinette Edwards of Melbourne Beach, Flordia, Gary Belt of Texas, and Charlotte Bear of Texas.

Mr. Belt is preceded in death by his parents; Charles Belt, Sr. and Mary Ferguson Belt; and brother Joseph Belt.

