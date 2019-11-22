Charles Dawson Mulhearn, Sr. ‘Chuck’, 71, of Conway, AR was born March 21, 1948 in Alexandria, Louisiana; he grew up in Bunkie. He passed November 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of SMU where he played football and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was a retired businessman, loved family man, an active member of the First United Methodist Church and Genesis Sunday School class and an avid LSU fan. He was a family man and a social butterfly. Whether with people at the beach, grilling around the pool, visiting at kid events, or watching sports, he made sure everyone felt his presence. He enjoyed attending the SEC baseball tournament, eating icecream at midnight, reading, and a cold scotch and water. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Myrtis Mulhearn, sister Donna Lynch, and grandchildren Matthew, Charlotte and Stella. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Nancy; 3 sons Dawson (Lori), Travis (Amanda), Seth (Susan); 8 grandchildren Sydney, Davis, Sarah, Chase, Setler, Daylee, Hayes, Riley; sisters Billie Jon (Oliver) LaPrairie and Lissa (Mark) O'Neal; brother Larkin (Donna); numerous nieces and nephews; and puppy Coco. Visitation will be held 3-5pm Dec. 1 and a Celebration of Life, 2pm, Dec. 2 at the First United Methodist Church, 1610 Price St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Freezin4areason.org.