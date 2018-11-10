Charles E. "Chico" Mayeux

Charles Mayeux passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2018 at his home in Port Allen at the age of 68. He was native of Alexandria, grew up in Port Allen and current resident of Erwinville. Charles was an Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War Era. He was retired from the oil industry, having worked in Ethyl Corp and Exxon Mobil. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, November 10th, from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Gray Pearson. Per Charles' wishes he was cremated and his ashes will be returned to his family.

Charles was a kind, loving man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Charles is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Valentine Mayeux of Erwinville; 3 children, Robert Tippit of Winston Salem, NC, Candiss Nichols and husband Jeffrey of Maylene, AL, and Gregory Tippit of Moreauville; 2 grandchildren that were raised like children, Thomas and Tiffany Tippit; 6 other grandchildren, Jacie and Nathan Tippit, Tyler Nichols, Jordan Tippit, Devan Nichols, and Hayden Tippit; 3 great grandchildren; one sister, Suzanne Borne and husband Roger of Port Allen; two brothers, William "Billy" Mayeux of Marksville; and Ray Mayeux of LaCombe.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Rose Greene Mayeux. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Charles' family would especially like to thank his caregivers at Pinnacle Hospice for all their grace and support. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.