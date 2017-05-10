Charles Earnest Clark, age 88, of Plaucheville

Charles Earnest Clark

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Charles Ernest Clark will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be held in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville and Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home in Plaucheville on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Clark, age 88, of Plaucheville, passed away on Tuesday, May 09, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing home in Dupont. He was born on August 12, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Plauche Clark; parents Charles and Eunice Clark; two grandchildren, Brandon Wood and Kaylynne Milligan; and one great-grandchild, Kylyn Woods.

Survivors include his two daughters, Alice “Patty” Patricia Virgin of Plaucheville and Debra Ann Clark of Luling; one half-sister, Aline Poythress of Port Republic, Virginia; four grandchildren, Sondra Cormier, Natalie Riley, Kimberly Meche, and Hope Wood; eight great-grandchildren; and one nephew, David Poythress.