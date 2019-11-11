Charles Firmin, age 90, resident of Zachary formerly of Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Charles Firmin, resident of Zachary formerly of Plaucheville, will begin at 12pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Entombment & military honors will be held at the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum.

Charles Firmin, age 90, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Amy; sons, Bobby (Kathy) Firmin of Benton, Darrell Firmin of Zachary, & Ricky (Robin) Firmin of Watson; sister, Audrey Firmin; brothers, Earl Firmin & C.J. Firmin; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benedict & Jeanne Firmin; and six brothers, Hollis, Holcomb, Nelse, Oswald, Benedict, & Harold.

Visitation will begin at 8am until 11:30am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

The family would like to thank his niece, Alice Lemoine, for taking wonderful care of him.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Charles’ honor to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, (Helping First Responders & Military) 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.