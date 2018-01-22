Charles Guy Bigum, Jr., age 65, of Hessmer

Charles Guy Bigum, Jr.

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Chuck Bigum will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Bro. Joe Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Bigum, age 65 of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at his residence. Born on January 12, 1953, Chuck moved from New York in 1981 with a friend and opened a restaurant. He then worked at Angola where he became an EMT and an EMT Instructor. Mr. Bigum then started up and was owner/operator of Firefighters Extinguishers for 25 years until his retirement. He was also an auxiliary member of the Bunkie Fire Department and Bunkie Police Department. Chuck was also the president of the Cottonport Lions Club. His hobbies included fishing and cheering on the New England Patriots.

He is preceded in death by multiple aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Marvalene Gauthier Bigum of Hessmer; a son, Keith Milligan of Hessmer; his daughters, Samantha Bigum of Hessmer, Brittany (Brandon) Lemoine of Big Bend, Kasey Bigum of Bordelonville and Bobbie (Scott) Nowell of Belle Chase; his mother, Viola Fern Milligan of Lancaster, Ohio; his father and mother-in-law, Marvin P. and Rose Gauthier of Bunkie; his grandchildren, Tristin James, Zander Lemoine, Raegan Lemoine, Tyler Nowell and Ethan Nowell; a cousin, Silas Wilson; and numerous friends.

