Charles Joseph Berry, age 67, of Houston, Texas

Charles Joseph Berry

LONGBRIDGE - Funeral services for Charles J. Berry of Mansura will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at Little Zion Baptist Church in Longbridge. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Charles J. Berry, age 67, passed away in Monday, September 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Charles was born on May 29 1950. Charles accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. He was educated in Marksville and later moved to Houston, Texas where he was employed by United Galvanizing for over 30 years.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Lonis and Rocksy Berry; sisters Jean Ann Berry and Gloria Jean Berry; and his companion, Lela Sutton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Larry Prier of New Orleans, Lacey Berry of Houston, Texas, and Denise (Lincoln) Dupas of Mansura; brother, Calvin J. Berry of Mansura; sister, Yolanda Newsome of Houston, Texas; step-children, Vickie Tyler of Dallas Texas, Glenn Sutton of Houston, Texas, and Yolanda Sutton of Houston, Texas; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.