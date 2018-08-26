Charles Joseph "C.J." Cambise, age 85, of Marksville

Charles Joseph "C.J." Cambise

NEW ORLEANS - Relatives and friends of Charles Joseph "C.J." Cambise are invited to attend a graveside service to be held at St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery No. 3, 1401 Louisa St. in New Orleans on Monday, August 27,2018 beginning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to eternal rest with his parents. St. Bernard Memorial Funeral of Chalmette are in charge of arrangements.

Charles Joseph "C.J." Cambise passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018 in Marksville at the age of 85. Charles was the beloved son of the late Dominick Cambise and Roseline (Rose) Celino Cambise. He was born in New Orleans April 4, 1933 and was a resident of Arabi until Hurricane Katrina, when he relocated to Marksville. Charles was an active member of St. Louise De Marillac Church in Arabi before moving to Marksville. He was an honorary member of The Knights of Columbus Council 1217 in Marksville and past Grand Knight of The Knights of Columbus Clarence Hug Council 10554 in Arabi. He retired from a long career with Woodward Wight and Eastover Country Club.

Charles will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his cousins and many friends. The family would like to thank Peggy Upright for her loving care of Charles.

