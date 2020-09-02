Charles Lambert, 52, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Paul Lambert will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating.

Mr. Lambert, age 52, of Marksville, departed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, Belton Joseph Lambert, Sr. and mother-in-law, Anita Cortez.

Charles was an all-around cheerful soul that always welcomed everyone to his doughnut shop, Savanna’s Amazing Donuts in Marksville. He always had a smile and a few words to share with you.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Nina Cortez Lambert of Marksville; one son, Douglas Paul Lambert of Marksville; one daughter, Savanna Marie Lambert of Marksville; mother, Irene Gaspard Lambert; three brothers, Michael Lambert of Marksville, Belton Lambert, Jr. of Mesquite, TX, Peter Lambert of Alexandria; two sisters, Peggy Sue Lambert of Marksville, Faye Lambert of Marksville; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

A recitation of the rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020.