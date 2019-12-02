A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Tagliarino will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Charles Tagliarino, age 70 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Erika Tagliarino; his parents, Andrew and Lois Sanders Tagliarino; a sister, Josephine Tagliarino; and brothers, Andrew, Jr., Cecil, James and Joe Tagliarino.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Lillian McGee Tagliarino of Bunkie; his children, Kimberly T. Bonaventure and husband Donald Ray of Bunkie and Eric Charles Tagliarino of Bunkie; a brother, Samuel Tagliarino of Simmesport; two sisters, Florence Piazza of Baton Rouge and Mary Ann Madrigal of Bunkie; and his two grandsons, Hagen Thomason and Joseph Bonaventure.

Friends may visit on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.