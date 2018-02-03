Charleson M. Hawn, Sr., age 72 of Fifth Ward

Charleson M. Hawn, Sr.

FIFTH WARD - A Mass of Christian Burial for Charleson M. Hawn, Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery #3, Fifth Ward, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018, and resume from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary by Deacon Ted Moulard will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018, at the funeral home.

Charleson M. Hawn, Sr., 72, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Rapides Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Charles was born on July 1, 1945 and raised in Echo. After high school, Charles began his long career in retail management which spanned 40 years with three different companies. Charles began his career with Woolworth retail. After Woolworth, Charles worked for Howard Bros and ended his retail career with Walmart. Charles retired from Walmart after 22 years. Charles met and married the love of his life, Ola Marie Jeansonne in 1965. Together, they were married 52 years. After retirement, Charles managed Kramer of Fifth Ward for six years. He enjoyed meeting and drinking coffee with his buddies every morning. Charles cherished his family and loved his grandchildren. Charles was known by his love of life, his humor, and his love for western movies. Charles enjoyed working in the yard and riding on his side by side. Charles was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 52 years, Ola Hawn; two children, Charles (Mitzi) Hawn, Jr. and Craig (Stephanie) Hawn; five grandchildren, Aimee (Chad) Watts, Hali (Brady) Wanersdorfer, Erin Hawn, Meghan Hawn, and Morgan Hawn; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Watts, Eli Watts, Elliot Wanersdorfer and Emma Wanersdorfer; and one sister, Lillian Rouquette.

Pallbearers honored to serve include Chad Watts, Brady Wanersdorfer, V.J. Dauzat, Travis Dauzat, Brent Guillot, Landfried Lamartiniere, Dusty Lacombe, and Mickey Romano. Honorary pallbearers will be Morgan Hawn, Ethan Watts, Elliot Wanersdorfer, and Eli Watts.

The Hawn Family would like thank the staff of Rapides Regional Medical Center SICU, Medical ICU and the doctors who assisted with his care.

