Charlotte Johnson Lacombe

FIFTH WARD - A Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte Johnson Lacombe will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church Mausoleum under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September, 28, 2017, at Kramer of Fifth Ward. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017, in the chapel.

Charlotte Johnson Lacombe, age 61, of Echo, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Charlotte was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she taught CCD for 5 years and was on the church committee. Charlotte sang in the church choir and was known for her beautiful singing voice.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn J. and Lucille Johnson.

Charlotte is survived by her three daughters, Kristin M. Lacombe (Wesley Davis), Tonya Lacombe (Damon) Crain and Lauren D. Lacombe (Benjamin Cargo); one granddaughter, Grace Crain; close family friends, Linda and Bill Robeau; and many extended family and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Paul Adams, Bill Robeau, Charles Satcher, Gerald Lacombe, Jimmy Dubroc, and Mike Dubroc, Jr.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Lacombe family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.