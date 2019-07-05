Chasity Ann (Bowman) Thronson, age 43, of Bordelonville

Funeral services for Chasity Ann Bowman Thronson of Bordelonville will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Heart of Worship Cemetery in Lettsworth. Burial will be held at Heart of Worship Cemetery.

Chasity Ann Bowman Thronson, age 43, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home in Bordelonville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 27 years, David Thronson of Bordelonville; son, Dustin Bowman; daughter, Miranda Thronson both from Bordelonville; mother, Cathy Bowman; brother, John Bowman Jr. from Simmesport; grand-children, Karter Thibodeaux, Kaine Thibodeaux, Scarlett Bowman and Crimson Bowman.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Bowman Sr. and sister, Charlene Bowman.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.