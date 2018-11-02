Chassity Draper Coleman, 32, Simmesport

Chassity Draper Coleman a Resident of Simmesport and Native of Marksville, passed away at the age of 32 Sunday October 28, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Visiting Saturday November 03,2018 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Tree of Calvary Church 1047 Holloway Blvd in Simmesport, La. Interment in Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her Husband Robert Coleman, Parents Juanita Draper and Ray Green, Four Children E'Mya, Zakiara, Troshaon, and Robreon. Three Sisters Trikedria, April, and Raenesha. A Brother Dominique Draper, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous Other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin, La.