Cheryl King, 76, Simmesport native

Cheryl Brackin King was born on June 4, 1944 and went home to Glory on Tuesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 76 to meet her husband, Henry "Doodie" King. She was the mother of three children, Sherie Callihan-Favrot, Shannon King and Jason King who she faithfully raised with Christian values and beliefs. Cheryl graduated from Simmesport High School where she was the Simmesport basketball Sweetheart of 1962, Beta Club Member, Student Council Member, and Honors Band Member. Cheryl received her Bachelor's Degree in Education at LSU. She was in the first graduating class at LSU in Natural Science with a Master's plus 30. She served Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parish as a Science high school teacher and was dearly loved by her students. Cheryl was selfless and dedicated her life to God and her family. She loved her church family and singing hymnals. Cheryl is survived by her children, Sherie Callihan-Favrot and husband Robert Favrot, Shannon King and significant other Regina Rogers, and Jason King and wife Rachel; brothers, Rhett Brackin and wife Roxanna and Richard Brackin and wife Renee. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Christina Sharon and significant other Gonzola Ausqui, Frankie Favrot and wife Nicole, Emma Roy and significant other Justin Hartsell, Jacob King and significant other Brooke Baye, Alyssa Marino and husband Joel, Ethan King and significant other Keely Turner, Abby King, Kaylee King, and Braden Callihan and four great grandchildren, Eva Favrot, Kaselyn Roy, Annalise Favrot, and Elwin Roy. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Doodie" King, her parents, James and Mary Brackin; and her siblings, James Brackin, Jr. and Denise Hunter. Special thanks to her caregivers Denise Green and Wendy Morgan for the love they showed her and to Comfort Care for their kindness and support during our time of grief. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, 24525 Ory Avenue, Plaquemine, LA on Tuesday, October 13, from 9am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Keith Horton. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.