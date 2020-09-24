Christian Romero, 58, Plaucheville

Due to Covid Mandates, the funeral home will be limited to 75 people at a time and the church will be limited to 75% capacity. Face mask are required before entry. The family ask that visitors please be swift and brief to allow for other visitors to pay their respects.

Memorial Mass for Christian Romero will begin at 12:00pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Interment will be held at the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum in Plaucheville.

Christian Jude Romero, age 58 of Plaucheville, departed from this life on, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:57PM at University Hospital in Lafayette. Christian was a kind, warm and loving person, always with a smile on his face. He was always willing to lend a hand. He was a genuine people person. Christian will be deeply missed by all.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Amy Chenevert; his daughter, Ashley (Cody) Dorsey of Youngsville, LA; sons: Aaron (Kaitlyn) Romero of Crestview, Florida, Andre (Tracy) Romero of Delcambre, LA, Connor Romero of Youngsville, LA, David Bordelon of Plaucheville, LA, Grant Bordelon of Plaucheville, LA, & Brennan (Callie) Bordelon of Norfolk, Virginia; ten grandchildren: Angelie Dorsey, Bryson Miller, Caleigh Dorsey, Everett-Lee Dorsey, Jayden Romero, Grayson Romero, David-Paul “Nug” Bordelon, Joseph Bordelon, Laila Romero, and Emery Layne Bordelon. He is also survived by three siblings: Charles Romero of Scott, LA, Harris (Linda) Romero of Youngsville, LA, and Edward (Lynnell) Romero, Jr. of Coteau, LA; and numerous family members and friends.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Aaron Romero, Andre Romero, Connor Romero, and Cody Dorsey and honorary pallbearers will be Bryson Miller, Everett-Lee Dorsey, Jayden Romero, Grayson Romero, David-Paul “Nug” Bordelon, and Joseph Bordelon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Mabel Romero, and sister, Juanita Wheatley.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport with rosary prayer held at 6:00pm.

Visitation will resume at 9:00am until 12:00pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville.