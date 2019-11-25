Funeral services for Christina Lynn Friels were held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Edwards Funeral Home of Bunkie. Bural followed at New Light Baptist Church Cemetery of Evergreen.

Christina Lynn Friels, age 47, of Evergreen, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2019, at Parkland Hospital, Dallas Texas.

She was born on September 6, 1972 in Evergreen where she was the oldest of the three siblings and later moved to Spring, Texas, where she later graduate from Spring High School. Lynn planted her Christianity in the early 1980's when she became dedicated to our Lord and Savior.

Lynn was known for caring for her family and friends. She also loved spending holidays with her family especially on Thanksgiving Day. If you know Lynn you know she was so full of life and always happy and always wanted to travel.

She leaves behind her mother Rose Henry, her brother, Ken (Lisa) Friels, sister, Evette Friels, three kids, Patrick Friels, Magen Foy, and Paul (Samantha) Balson, nine grand-kids, four nieces, six nephews, one great-niece, and a host of family.